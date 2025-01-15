Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and more react to current WWE champion's heartwarming update

A popular WWE Superstar recently posted a heartwarming social media update following a historic win on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax broke character to share their reaction on the post.

On the January 13 episode of the red brand, Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai competed in the final of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament. The Irish star got the better of her more experienced opponent and became the inaugural champion. Lyra recently took to her Instagram account to acknowledge her historic victory.

Lyra Valkyria's Instagram post caught the attention of several top WWE Superstars, including Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, Carmelo Hayes, Maxxine Dupri, Jaida Parker, and more. Most of the stars congratulated the 28-year-old in the comments section.

Trending

Here is a screenshot of comments on Lyra Valkyria's Instagram post:

WWE Superstars' comments on Lyra Valkyria's Instagram post [Photo Credits: Valkyria's Instagram]

Lyra Valkyria reveals what it means for her to be the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion

Lyra Valkyria reflected on her historic win while speaking to Jackie Redmond on RAW Exclusive. The former NXT star noted that the champion should be the best inside the squared circle.

Valkyria claimed to be ready to face anyone and start her reign as the Women's Intercontinental Champion. She put over the wrestling promotion's women's division, referring to it as the best she had ever been on.

"Being the Intercontinental Champion has always meant that you are the best when it comes to what happens between those ropes. That’s what I want this championship to mean. Being the absolute best when it comes to the ring. That means that I am shaping what that looks like, what it looks like for the Women’s Division as the Women’s Intercontinental Champion. So what that means is I’m prepared to take on absolutely anyone. To be the champion at a time when, and I say this from the bottom of my heart, the women’s division right now is the best that it has ever been, ever, so I’m prepared for any challenger, anytime. It’s Rumble season. It’s ’Mania season. People are as hungry as they’ve ever been. I’m ready for anything. I’m ready to start my reign as the Women’s Intercontinental Champion," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Lyra Valkyria seems determined to elevate the Women's IC Championship. It will be interesting to see who she faces in her first title defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback