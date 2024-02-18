Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler sends a message to top Bullet Club member

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, has sent a message to David Finlay ahead of their match at NJPW: New Beginning in Sapporo.

At Wrestle Kingdom 18, Nemeth was confronted by Finlay during the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match. This led to a backstage brawl between the two.

In an interview with njpw1972, The Showoff sent a final message to Finlay and even put his faction Bullet Club on notice:

"Finlay, you’re a hell of a fighter, and you’ve done so much. But you’ve done it the wrong way. So February 23, Sapporo, Global Title on the line you can do anything you want. Bring your Club, bring the bullies with you. I don’t care because I have too big a chip on my shoulder to let you walk out as the champion. I will win because I’ll prove how da*n good I am. I will be the new Global Champion, and I will defend it any chance I get because I am that da*n good," said Nemeth.

Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler opened up about Shinsuke Nakamura's influence

In the same interview, Nic Nemeth spoke about his former WWE colleague Shinsuke Nakamura and the career advice he received from the latter:

"I would say for the last six or seven years, I would think about finishing up [with WWE], and there would always be another guy that I would want to wrestle, or the company would want me to help one of the young guys, and the next contract came up, and so on. During that time, I was fortunate to wrestle someone who, at first, I didn’t know very well at all, and that was Shinsuke Nakamura."

Nic Nemeth further opened up about his matches against Nakamura:

"After beating one another up for a while, I learned that he’s an a** kicker, and he’s also a sweetheart. We built up a relationship to the point where he said, ‘If you’re ever getting out of here, I can help you,’ and I said, ‘I might take you up on it one day.’ That’s when I started exploring what was going on in Japan. Not just what matches were happening, but looking for clips of people, especially people like me, who were coming out of their element in one place and seeing what they were doing and making happen that got people talking to the point where they were assimilating right into the roster."

Nic Nemeth will challenge for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in David Finlay's first title defense on February 23, 2024.

