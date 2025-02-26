Nic Nemeth sends interesting image from his final day in WWE

Former WWE star Dolph Ziggler shared an interesting photo today from his last day with the company. The veteran is now known as "The Wanted Man" Nic Nemeth in TNA Wrestling.

Ad

Nic Nemeth signed with TNA Wrestling following his departure from the company in September 2023. The veteran was recently the TNA Champion but lost the title to Joe Hendry at Genesis 2025. Hendry made a surprise appearance as the 15th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match and got a tremendous ovation from wrestling fans.

Nemeth took to his Instagram today to share a photograph with Asuka and Kairi Sane. He was wearing a Kabuki Warriors shirt in the photo and noted that they didn't know that it was going to be his last day in the company. Nemeth added that the former Women's Tag Team Champions were two of his favorite people:

Ad

Trending

"Many don’t know this was to be my last day. Relax, it will be in the book. These 2 are among my favs! 💪🏽💪🏽," he wrote.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Ziggler spent 19 years in WWE before his departure and captured the World Heavyweight Championship twice during his time with the company.

Nic Nemeth comments on potential WWE return

Nic Nemeth recently discussed the possibility of returning to the company during a Royal Rumble event.

The Men's Royal Rumble match took place earlier this month, and Jey Uso emerged victorious to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41. Speaking with The Daily Star, Nemeth stated that he would only want to return to WWE to help promote TNA Wrestling:

Ad

"A Rumble spot? Dude, that's so cool. WWE's killing it right now. To do something fun and wear my old trunks, get the old music to play, come out there and kick somebody in the face, that would be awesome. But the most important thing, it would just be creating a viral moment, so I could talk about TNA. That's the only reason I'd want to do it. It'd be cool to see some old friends," Nemeth said. [18:54 - 19:16]

Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

NXT and TNA have entered a partnership, and the two promotions will be working together at the upcoming Roadblock event on March 10, 2025. TNA X-Division Champion Moose is set to take on NXT Champion Oba Femi, and Fraxiom will be challenging The Hardy Boyz for the TNA Tag Team Championships at the event next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback