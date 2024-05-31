Nick Aldis announces major match ahead of WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis has announced a major match ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Albany, New York. The veteran was named the GM of the blue brand by Triple H last October.

A Digital Exclusive was shared today featuring WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) getting into an argument with #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano). Ciampa and Gargano were asking Nick Aldis for a shot at the titles but A-Town Under laughed at them.

The champions referred to #DIY as "little puppies" begging for a match and Ciampa got angry. He started shouting at Theory before Nick Aldis intervened. The former NWA Champion announced that Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa would be squaring off on tonight's edition of SmackDown in a singles match. Ciampa claimed that Waller and Theory were frauds as champions at the end of the video seen below.

The Judgment Day were the Undisputed Tag Team Champions heading into this year's WWE WrestleMania in Philadelphia. However, they defended the titles in a Six-Pack Challenge Ladder match at The Show of Shows and were not successful in the match. Waller and Theory emerged victorious, while The Miz and R-Truth (Awesome Truth) captured the World Tag Team Championships during the match as well.

