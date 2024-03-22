Nick Aldis announces massive stipulation for heated rivalry ahead of WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis has announced a massive stipulation for the singles match between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, set to take place on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

After Escobar put him out of action with an attack several months ago, Rey Mysterio recently made a return to WWE SmackDown to seek vengeance. Last Friday, the leader of the LWO challenged Escobar to a one-on-one match for this week's show, which was later made official.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has added a massive stipulation to the much-anticipated bout. He stated that he believed the action should be settled one-on-one, barring the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma from ringside.

"I believe that the situation between Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar must be settled one-on-one. So the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma are barred from ringside tomorrow night on #SmackDown," Aldis wrote.

Santos Ecobar sent a warning to Rey Mysterio after WWE SmackDown

After the aforementioned match was confirmed for this week's WWE SmackDown, Santos Escobar sent a message to his former LWO stablemate and mentor, Rey Mysterio.

Escobar asserted that he initially offered Mysterio a graceful exit with his assault. According to him, the Hall of Famer returned as he could not bear to witness Escobar ascend as the Emperor of Lucha Libre.

The leader of Legado Del Fantasma sent a warning, vowing to inflict severe harm on Mysterio without any mercy.

"I told you, Rey. Don't come back... I gave you a clean, a decent way out. [But] you had to come back. You couldn't bear the thought of seeing me become what I'm destined to become: the Emperor of Lucha Libre. And now you're here, so I got to hurt you. I'm going to hurt you real bad. Your family is going to beg for mercy, but none will be given," Santos Escobar said.

Expand Tweet

Now that the one-on-one match is free from interference, it will be interesting to see which of these Luchadors emerges victorious.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who do you think is going to come out on top on SmackDown? Rey Mysterio Santos Escobar 0 votes View Discussion