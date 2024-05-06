Nick Aldis breaks silence after blockbuster announcement at WWE Backlash

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has broken his silence following an eventful WWE Backlash for the blue brand.

Aldis came out on Backlash to make some changes to the tag team match between Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. The two teams brawled before the bell rang to open the premium live event in Lyon, France, so the SmackDown GM had no other choice but to make a Street Fight.

In a post on his official Instagram account, the former NWA Champion explained his actions and the French phrase he uttered that got the crowd pumped up.

"LÂCHEZ-VOUS - If you watched #WWEBacklash live at home you probably heard me make this match a street fight....if you were in the building, you probably didn't hear anything after "Lâchez-vous"...the French contingent of the #wweuniverse are absolutely wild!" Aldis wrote.

For those wondering what "lâchez-vous" means, it's simply "go wild" in English. And that's what the two teams did in their wild Street Fight orchestrated by Nick Aldis. Kevin Owens was on the verge of winning the match for his team after hitting an Avalanche Fisherman Buster on Tama Tongo onto steel chairs.

The referee was about to count to three when Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga's brother and formerly known as Camacho in his previous WWE stint, interfered. It led to Solo Sikoa hitting Samaon Spike on Owens for the victory.

Nick Aldis praises former SmackDown star

Nick Aldis had a pretty successful WWE Draft as he signed top stars like Andrade and Carmelo Hayes. However, he did lose a big star in Bron Breakker. Breakker was selected by RAW and Aldis' efforts to sign him went down the drain. However, he has nothing but praise for the former NXT Champion.

"He's the first Bron Breakker. He is tremendous, and I have a tremendous amount of time for him. I obviously have a great relationship with his uncle (Scott Steiner). I love that kid, and he's ready. I mean he's ready to take on that spot," Aldis told Sportkeeda's own Bill Apter.

It's unclear what RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is planning for Bron Breakker, who was not part of the red brand's bracket in the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament.