Nick Aldis breaks silence after blockbuster superstar signs with WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis has made some great decisions since becoming the General Manager of SmackDown last October. Aldis has shown stars he will run a tight ship while ensuring he gets the best talents on the show. The former TNA World Champion recently took to X following Bron Breakker's official signing with the blue brand last night.

The WWE SmackDown roster looks as stacked as ever. The star power on the show includes superstars such as Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and many more.

This week's episode of WWE Smackdown saw another star officially become a part of the blue brand. Before this week's main event, Nick Aldis made his way to the stage and introduced Bron Breakker as the latest member of the Friday night show, as the young star signed on the dotted line in front of the fans. Now, Aldis has taken to X to address the signing.

Aldis posted photos from last night's SmackDown segment with Bron Breakker, along with pictures of himself and Scott Steiner, who is the uncle of Breakker.

"How it started ---> How it's going," Aldis posted.

Why were Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis behind signing Bron Breakker?

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are often seen at each other's throats when it comes to signing WWE Superstars. The two were seen arguing about Randy Orton a few months ago, and the same scene replayed itself when Bron Breakker was set to make his jump to the main roster following Royal Rumble.

Bron Breakker made a buzz on the main roster earlier this year when he made his Royal Rumble debut. The former NXT Champion entered the match as the 20th entrant and eliminated some of the biggest names. Even though Breakker was in the bout for just over five minutes, he made impactful eliminations, such as Omos and Jey Uso.

Bron Breakker's appearance in the Royal Rumble was not planned many months in advance. Reports claimed that he was brought in at the last minute as Brock Lesnar's replacement due to his alleged involvement in the Vince McMahon sexual assault case.

What do you think about Bron Breakker's addition to SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below!