Nick Aldis delivers powerful message following dramatic ending to WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently shared a powerful message on social media following a dramatic end to The New Year's Revolution edition of the Friday Night Show.

The main event of the show featured AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight in a Triple-Threat match, with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. However, the bout ended in no contest as The Bloodline attacked the three superstars.

This is when Nick Aldis stepped in and revealed to Paul Heyman that The Tribal Chief would now defend his title against all three men in a Fatal Four-way match at the upcoming premium live event.

The 37-year-old recently took to his Instagram account to share a powerful message. Aldis posted multiple images of his confrontation with Roman Reigns' Wiseman.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star also claimed to love his job, which is evident from how he has presented himself as a powerful authority figure since he joined the Blue brand as the General Manager.

"I love my job. suit by @nasir_suits," wrote Aldis.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis shares his views on Damage CTRL

The addition of Kairi Sane and Asuka in Damage CTRL has increased tension between Bayley and other faction members. The leader of the heel group is often left behind and ignored during segments and even matches.

Nick Aldis addressed the same during an episode of WWE's The Bump. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion believes that the addition of new talents often results in a shift in dynamics within the group, which is exactly what is happening with Damage CTRL.

"Every time a new personality comes into the equation, the dynamic shifts, and we are all looking for the same thing...And I would say that the situation with Damage CTRL is a little bit of an example of this. The air is thin at the top, as they say, and Bayley might have been, you know, su*king a bit too much of that air herself, and now she has started to look around and go, wait a minute, these guys are making moves unilaterally here, and now I'm sort of left having to make a decision," he said.

