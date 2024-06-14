Nick Aldis fines major faction for attack on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has issued a fine to a major faction for a backstage attack last week. This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is the final show before Clash at the Castle tomorrow night.

Apollo Crews was scheduled to battle Angel last week but was jumped before the match. Legado Del Fantasma attacked the veteran during a backstage interview and beat him down.

During tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis approached the heel group backstage and issued them a fine. He noted that Santos Escobar had his "stooges" do his dirty work for him.

"Seeing as you are here, I've got some good news for you. You were fined for that (the attack). It is up to you, which one of you pays it because if I remember your stooges did you dirty work for you. But let me just say this, next time a fine will be the least of your worries," said Aldis. [From 00:01 - 00:15]

Trending

Expand Tweet

Santos Escobar reacted by telling Nick Aldis he would do him a favor and will face Apollo Crews tonight in a singles match.

Nick Aldis praises WWE SmackDown star for her look

Former NWA Champion Nick Aldis has praised Jade Cargill for capturing the attention of wrestling fans with her impressive look.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview earlier this year, Aldis complimented Jade Cargill on her appearance and said she was a force. He noted that nobody has ever had "the look" more than the Women's Tag Team Champion and she constantly turns heads.

"She is a force, right? I think one of the things you talk about in wrestling, and I feel like it has become bit of a sort of taboo subject is the look. But to me, sorry I am always going to be of the opinion that the look is tremendously important. And to me nobody has ever really had the look in more of a way than Jade Cargill does right? You hear about the old adage. The airport test. I have been in the airport with Jade Cargill and watched people you know, just head turning... She is very magnetic," claimed Aldis. [0:47 onwards]

You can check out the interview with Aldis in the video below:

Nick Aldis was named the new GM of WWE SmackDown in October 2023. Only time will tell if the veteran ever decides to return to the ring in WWE sometime down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Vince McMahon's former employee comes to his defense HERE