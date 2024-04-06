Nick Aldis gives shoutout to WWE star for coaching 29-year-old

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently credited former WWE Superstar The Hurricane for training reigning United States Champion Logan Paul.

Nick Aldis has made a striking impact from the get-go upon arriving in WWE. The former wrestler has recruited top stars such as Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Jade Cargill, and NXT's own Bron Breakker to SmackDown, and has done a good job booking the show as manager thus far. He recently took the opportunity to praise US Champion Logan Paul, whose run on Friday nights commenced around the time Aldis took over.

Speaking on the Gabby AF podcast, Nick Aldis called The Maverick a "phenomenon" for embracing the wrestling industry, calling the latter one of the best celebrity wrestlers to ever step inside the squared circle.

“He’s a phenomenon because we’ve had a lot of celebrities, we’ve had a lot of outsiders, but no one’s ever delivered like Logan Paul, period! That’s just the long and short of it. Bad Bunny has been incredible too, but for Logan to have embraced this industry and just dive head first into it and really put in a lot of time," said Aldis.

The SmackDown General Manager then gave a shoutout to Shane Helms (best known as The Hurricane in WWE) for coaching The Maverick.

"And shout out to Shane Helms for really being his main coach, and QB-ing a lot of his stuff," Aldis added.

The social media star will defend his title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat match on The Grandest Stage of Them All this Sunday.

Younger talents will benefit from the presence of Logan Paul and The Rock: Nick Aldis

According to Nick Aldis, guys like Logan Paul and The Rock performing on WWE programming is a good thing for younger talents.

The SmackDown GM claimed that rubbing shoulders with megastars like The Rock or Logan Paul will motivate upcoming superstars to work harder and cultivate a fanbase of their own.

"The retention of those fans. They become your fans. Somewhere down the road, someone who is taking advantage of the big tide coming in, with The Rock and people like Logan — one day it will be their turn. One day it will be their turn to bring this audience with them and allow someone else to capture their imagination," he added.

Meanwhile, Nick Aldis attended the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony with his wife and former Women's Champion Mickie James. He shared a selfie of the two attending the ceremony on social media, which has been making the rounds online.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE