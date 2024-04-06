[PHOTO] Nick Aldis shares selfie with wife Mickie James from the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was in attendance for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony. He was also joined by his wife, Mickie James.

James is a former WWE Superstar and is a five-time Women's Champion. She is also a former Divas Champion. The 44-year-old is also known for her stints in TNA Wrestling.

Taking to X/Twitter, Nick Aldis shared a selfie with James. The couple was among the other top superstars and professional wrestling couples who attended the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony.

Check out the selfie shared by Nick Aldis on X/Twitter below:

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the General Manager of SmackDown.

Mickie James confirmed that she has not retired from professional wrestling

Mickie James is not done with the professional wrestling business by any means and certainly has not called time on her in-ring career.

While speaking to WrestleZone in a recent interview, the former WWE Women's Champion admitted that there was a point in her career where she doubted herself. However, James was proud of her career resurgence.

"I think it’s been crazy because I had this whole resurgence of my career after a time where I was questioning my value or my worth as a performer. So it’s been exciting. I am not retired. I think that’s everything is balance, right, and I do have a lot on my plate right now. I knew we were planning [HER] in Australia, I knew I’m a co-producer with the Last Match musical, and I’m so grateful to be a part of that," Mickie James said.

Mickie James' last professional wrestling match was in October 2023 when she lost to Trinity Fatu, also known as Naomi in WWE. The veteran was unable to dethrone Trinity as the TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Since her exit from TNA Wrestling, the 44-year-old has been working for Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), serving as Creative Director, Head of Female Talent, and Executive Producer.

It remains to be seen if James plans on joining her husband, Nick Aldis, in the Stamford-based company, making a potential return for the first time since 2019.

