Nick Aldis makes major official announcements ahead of the first SmackDown post SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has made official announcements heading into the first show of the blue brand following SummerSlam. The episode airs from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, later tonight.In the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam, the 17-time World Champion John Cena put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. The American Nightmare won back the title in a grueling bout. After the match, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return and floored The Cenation Leader with a thunderous F5.In a recent video posted by World Wrestling Entertainment on X/Twitter, Nick Aldis reminded everyone that the Undisputed WWE Championship had changed hands at The Biggest Party of the Summer. He also announced that the newly crowned champion, Cody Rhodes, would appear on SmackDown to address the fans.&quot;We are set for a huge night here in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It's the first SmackDown following a monumental SummerSlam. And if you watched SummerSlam, you know that some pretty major events took place on that night over that weekend. Not the least of which being that we have a new WWE Champion, and that man will be in the house tonight. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, the WWE Champion, the new WWE Champion will be here tonight on Smackdown,&quot; said Aldis. [From 0:05 to 0:32]Nick Aldis added that John Cena would also address getting attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar after his match. He further announced that the Motor City Machine Guns would lock horns with the MFT.&quot;And the man he defeated. John Cena, the Never-Seen 17. He will also be in the house. He has requested some time, which I have granted to John, to address the occurrences that took place following the match at SummerSlam, where he was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar. So it's a huge night, and on top of that, the Motor City Machine Guns will take on the MFTs. All that and so much more, live tonight 8/7 Central on USA and around the world on Netflix,&quot; Aldis added. [From 0:33 onwards]You can check out the X/Twitter post below for the entire announcement:WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis' former manager speaks about himBefore his 2023 arrival in WWE as a Backstage Producer, Nick Aldis wrestled for multiple promotions, including TNA and National Wrestling Alliance. During his stint with NWA, the veteran was managed by Austin Idol for some time.Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Idol praised Aldis on all fronts, including being a sharp dresser. The 75-year-old added that he was very happy for the former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion and his family.&quot;I was really happy for him and about that because Nick is a very snappy, sharp dresser. He's always been that way, so he's a great representative in a position like that and very professional. Great communicator. Great mic skills. He's just a smart guy. I'm glad for him. I'm really happy for Nick and his family, Mickie James, and his son, Donovan,&quot; Idol said.Nick Aldis has done a praiseworthy job as SmackDown's General Manager. It remains to be seen if he steps inside the squared circle for a match or two in the future.