Nick Aldis opens up about his surgery ahead of WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis provided an update on his injured arm ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The 37-year-old instantly became a crowd favorite after Triple H introduced him as the General Manager of the Friday night show in October last year. Ahead of last week's episode of the blue brand, the NWA World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he'd suffered a ruptured bicep tendon and had to undergo surgery via a social media update.

During his recent appearance on the Gabby AF podcast, Nick Aldis opened up about his surgery. The SmackDown GM stated he was doing great and praised his doctor for his incredible work:

"Before this one, I've only had one major surgery my whole career, and it was the other bicep. So, it was just a freak thing. Dr. LeClere in Vanderbilt here in Nashville did a phenomenal job. He works on the Nashville Predators and all sorts of high-profile athletes and stuff like that. He did a great job. I feel great," he said.

Aldis further revealed he was hopeful to switch from his splint cast to a brace similar to the one CM is currently wearing ahead of WrestleMania XL:

"In a stupid splint cast thing for a little bit longer, and then hopefully I'll transition to a brace, kind of like the one that we're seeing Punk wearing. I'll be switching into one of those, hopefully in time for WrestleMania." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Nick Aldis on potential future programs within WWE

Nick Aldis has impressed the fans in his role as the authority figure of Friday Night SmackDown. He has delivered several entertaining segments with top WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and more.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Aldis expressed his desire to be a significant part of the Stamford-based company. He further talked about the history he shares with Cody Rhodes and LA Knight while pointing out the possibilities of having potential programs with WWE's top names in the near future:

"I want to be a significant part of WWE programming. I really love where things are at for me at the moment. I think we've really only scratched the surface. The chemistry with Roman [Reigns] I felt was very obvious and palpable. There's something there. There's a history with Cody [Rhodes]. There's history with LA Knight. There's a lot of things that can be done. At the same time, there doesn't need to be any rush to do any of those things."

Nick Aldis has done an impressive job so far in keeping SmackDown under control. It will be interesting to see how he continues his work as a GM following the unfortunate injury.

