"Nick Aldis p**ses me off" - Bloodline member gives his honest thoughts on SmackDown General Manager

Bloodline member Paul Heyman shared his honest opinion on WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

The Bloodline has proven to be a dominant faction over the past few years. They have done whatever they wanted and destroyed anyone who has tried to stop them. Paul Heyman has been instrumental in the group's success over the years. He has been there by Roman Reigns' side and offered his expertise to the Tribal Chief.

While The Bloodline thinks they can get away with anything they want, Aldis is not about to let them. After Reigns ruined a number one contender match between Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight, Aldis informed Heyman that Reigns would defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble.

This decision didn't sit well with The Wiseman and Reigns, as the odds are completely stacked against The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman took to Instagram stories recently to give his honest thoughts on the new SmackDown GM. He wrote:

"Nick Aldis p**ses me off!"

Check out the screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Paul Heyman gives his thoughts on Nick Aldis

Nick Aldis responds to Roman Reigns' comments about him

Aldis' decision to put Roman Reigns in a Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble has the Tribal Chief in a foul mood. Reigns recently stated in a video that he doesn't like the new SmackDown GM.

Nick has since responded to Roman Reigns by asking him to focus on his opponents instead.

"IMHO, it might be in your best interest to focus on 3 elite level WWE Superstars trying to take your title at the #RoyalRumble ...LIVE This Saturday on Peacock," tweeted Aldis.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight at Royal Rumble.

What do you make of Paul Heyman's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.