Nick Aldis responds to Roman Reigns saying he doesn't like him

Roman Reigns recently had some unflattering words to say to Nick Aldis backstage on WWE SmackDown. The blue brand's general manager has now responded to him.

The Tribal Chief posted a TikTok video of him saying he doesn't like Aldis while his entrance music was playing. Reigns also said that he was going to "fix" him. The former TNA star, who has been a thorn in his side, simply sent the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion a warning about the Royal Rumble.

Nick Aldis told Roman Reigns that he should focus on three elite-level WWE Superstars trying to take his title. The Big Uce will defend his belt against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a fatal four-way at the Rumble.

Check out what he said:

"IMHO, it might be in your best interest to focus on 3 elite level WWE Superstars trying to take your title at the #RoyalRumble ...LIVE This Saturday on Peacock," tweeted Nick Aldis.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the SmackDown general manager decides to ban Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso from the match, especially after the trouble they have caused recently. It would definitely amplify Roman Reigns' hatred for him.

Roman Reigns' dynamic with Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown is refreshing to see

The Tribal Chief was in complete control when Adam Pearce was in charge of RAW and SmackDown. The WWE veteran would give in to Reigns and Paul Heyman's demands, especially after he was attacked by The Bloodline in 2021.

Meanwhile, Nick Aldis has stood up to Roman Reigns in every interaction they have had. This is a welcome change and has done wonders for the SmackDown general manager's public perception. He is now established as a strong character who oozes authority in his actions.

Expand Tweet

This budding feud will likely lead to a match between Aldis and Reigns later in 2024, serving as his likely transition from authority figure to full-time wrestler. However, don't expect the British star to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.