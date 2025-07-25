  • home icon
  • Nick Aldis pens emotional tribute to Hulk Hogan following tragic passing

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 25, 2025 10:20 GMT
Hulk Hogan passed away at 71 [Image credits: Hogan
Hulk Hogan passed away at 71 [Image credits: Hogan's and WWE's Instagram handles]

WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis recently took to social media to pen an emotional message to Hulk Hogan. The Hall of Famer passed away at 71.

It is an extremely difficult time for the pro wrestling world. First, WWE Hall of Famer and Black Sabbath's lead singer, Ozzy Osbourne, left us, and now a legend like Hogan has passed away. Several stars have paid tributes to The Hulkster on social media, including Triple H, John Cena, and The Rock.

Now, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has taken to X/Twitter to pen an emotional message to Hogan. Aldis wrote that the legend redefined what success was like in professional wrestling, and he acknowledged all the contributions The Hulkster made in the industry.

"The industry lost a man today that redefined what success could look like in Pro Wrestling. This post is to acknowledge Hulk Hogan's contributions to the industry, which are difficult to put into adequate words. Terry Bollea made personal choices that earned him understandable criticism, but I'm not here to weigh in on that," he wrote.
Nick also highlighted that Hulk paved the way for the current generation of wrestlers, and Hogan represented millions of people's childhoods, including his own.

"As someone who has put food on the table from pro wrestling for twenty years, I believe it is necessary to take a moment to recognize the importance of Hulk Hogan and Hulkamania to our business. He pulled the wagon and brought a ton of people with him. Brought wrestling into the cable TV era, changed the game for the way performers could monetize their talent. Put simply, he showed us what was possible. Also, he represents my childhood, and millions of others. That deserves recognition. RIP Hulk Hogan," he added.
Check out his post below:

WWE legend Shawn Michaels also sent a message after Hulk Hogan's passing

Shawn Micahels took to X/Twitter to send a message after Hulk's passing, writing that he believed The Hulkster had a "larger-than-life presence."

HBK also highlighted that Hogan was one of the most influential people in the pro wrestling world.

"A legend. A larger-than-life presence. Hulk Hogan didn’t just work in this business… he transformed it. Rest in peace, Hulkster," he wrote.
Check out his post below:

Michael Cole also praised Hogan and Vince McMahon's work in making WWE the juggernaut it is today.

