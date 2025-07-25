  • home icon
Shawn Michaels issues emotional statement after Hulk Hogan passes away 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Jul 25, 2025 01:12 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

The wrestling world has been in a state of collective mourning ever since the news of Hulk Hogan's tragic passing became public. Many of his colleagues and well-wishers have shared emotional messages for the late legend. NXT's head honcho, WWE legend Shawn Michaels, too, has now addressed The Hulkster's tragic death on X.

The WWE legend suffered what is being described as a "massive cardiac arrest" at 71. Hogan was among the most influential performers, whose popularity soared to unimaginable heights in the 80s, so much so that he's often credited with single-handedly making wrestling mainstream.

Among the sea of tributes that have been pouring in, Shawn Michaels has sent his condolences. Taking to his X account, The Heartbreak Kid retweeted Triple H's post, further highlighting The Hulkster's contributions to the business.

"A legend. A larger-than-life presence. Hulk Hogan didn’t just work in this business… he transformed it. Rest in peace, Hulkster," he wrote.

Considering there have been only a handful of performers who have had an impact of this magnitude on the business, fans expect WWE to honor Hogan's legacy in various ways in the coming weeks.

