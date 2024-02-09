WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis also joined the fray to react to the controversial, shocking turn of events that unfolded at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event involving The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

Tension flared at the media event in Las Vegas when The American Nightmare did not care about The Bloodline drama and called out Reigns and Dwayne Johnson for calling shots for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Rhodes then boldly challenged Reigns for the WWE Championship since he earned the main event spot after winning the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, The Tribal Chief ignited a cheap shot at Cody Rhodes by insulting his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

The American Nightmare didn't hold back and insulted the Samoan stars by calling out their ancestors. His words didn't fly with The Rock, who delivered a surprise slap to Rhodes.

Nick Aldis, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, and Triple H managed to separate the WWE Superstars before the heated exchange and tension reached sky-high.

Shortly after, the SmackDown General Manager took to social media and sent a message about the explosive encounter between Cody Rhodes and The Rock on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

"A moment in time. This is only the beginning," he wrote.

Check out Aldis' Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer reacted to the media event involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared that while he was hooked on watching the WWE press event, something felt "a little off" to him.

Following the chaos on the WrestleMania Kickoff stage, Dwayne Johnson and The Tribal Chief also confronted Triple H backstage and warned him to get things fixed, or they would take matters into their own hands.

Speaking on 83 Weeks on his YouTube channel, Bischoff mentioned he was impressed by plot twists in storyline development but also highlighted one drawback of the event:

"I'm slightly confused. I like it. It's like a page in a story, a very important page. Almost a plot twist if you will. In the sense that you wanna have a press conference to heighten awareness and create emotion and engagement, I'd say this is a 10 out of 10 from a psychology perspective. From an execution perspective, it was a little off to me. I'm not sure what it was. I can't pick it out," he said.

Check out the full video below:

The WWE Universe will remain on the edge of their seats on tonight's SmackDown episode to see what The Rock has to say about Rhodes snatching back his WrestleMania 40 main event spot.

What did you think about Cody Rhodes reclaiming his WrestleMania spot from Dwayne Johnson? Sound off in the comments section below.

