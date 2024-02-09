"It was a little off to me" – WWE Hall of Famer reacts to WrestleMania XL Kickoff

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bishoff enjoyed the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, but he believes something felt "a little off" about it.

Cody Rhodes confirmed he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7. Another big talking point surrounded The Rock, who slapped Rhodes after The American Nightmare insulted his family.

In a reaction video on his 83 Weeks YouTube channel, Bischoff praised the storyline development before highlighting one small negative about the event:

"I'm slightly confused. I like it. It's like a page in a story, a very important page. Almost a plot twist if you will. In the sense that you wanna have a press conference to heighten awareness and create emotion and engagement, I'd say this is a 10 out of 10 from a psychology perspective. From an execution perspective, it was a little off to me. I'm not sure what it was. I can't pick it out." [0:41 – 1:17]

The Las Vegas event also featured appearances from Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Eric Bischoff thinks WrestleMania XL Kickoff lacked spontaneity

Before Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL decision, Roman Reigns said he wanted to face The Rock. Rhodes then appeared and claimed only he, as the Royal Rumble winner, should be allowed to choose his WrestleMania opponent. At that point, he selected Reigns instead of Seth Rollins.

Eric Bischoff further explained why he felt the promo segment could have been executed better:

"I know they wanted it all to feel spontaneous. Sometimes spontaneous is hard to achieve. This didn't feel as spontaneous as I think it could have and should have, but that is such a small note that I probably wouldn't even give it in a production meeting. It's so small. Because the emotion that it created [is] at least starting to make sense." [1:19 – 1:49]

While Reigns vs. Rhodes is now confirmed for WrestleMania XL, The Rock and Rollins' opponents at the show remain unclear. Following the kickoff event, The Rock threatened to slap Rhodes' teeth out of his mouth if he disrespects his family again.

