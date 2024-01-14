Nick Aldis sends a message after "heated" confrontation with Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown; Roman Reigns had to be called!

Blue Brand GM Nick Aldis has sent a message to The Bloodline after the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Frustrated with The Bloodline's frequent interventions in matches, Aldis reached a breaking point. Hence, during this week's show, he declared that all members of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns included, would participate in a six-man tag team match against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles later that night.

However, Paul Heyman got into an argument with Aldis, asserting that the latter was the 'bad guy' in this scenario. He claimed that the SmackDown GM made the match knowing well that The Tribal Chief wasn't present at the show.

Although Aldis allowed Heyman to choose a third member, The Wiseman couldn't find one. As a result, Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso faced retaliation after the main event, with Orton, Styles, and Knight attacking them and even putting Solo through the announce table. The show concluded with Heyman reaching out to his phone and making a call to Roman Reigns.

Nick Aldis sent a message following the show, acknowledging that things once again became heated with Paul Heyman.

"It was cold in Lincoln Nebraska, but things got a little heated with Mr. Heyman... again," Aldis wrote.

Jim Cornette feels that Nick Aldis was not utilized properly during a recent segment on WWE SmackDown

During the number one contender triple-threat match between Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight on the first SmackDown of 2024, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline interfered and launched a brutal assault on all three competitors. Their intervention halted the match without a clear outcome.

Following the attack, GM Nick Aldis, who was ringside, approached Paul Heyman and informed him that The Tribal Chief would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble.

Jim Cornette, however, expressed the opinion that Aldis being at ringside was a questionable decision, as it made him appear weak. He argued that any other authority figure would have tried to protect their top stars in such a situation.

"To have him (Nick Aldis) stand out there as the authority figure of the program and the General Manager, the guy that's in charge of this TV show and wants to make money with it, and do absolutely nothing while this gang of thugs (The Bloodline) completely destroy his three of his top name stars? Imagine if it was Dana White. There would be some chaos going on. I'm not saying don't let the heels get heat in front of him, I'm saying don't have him standing out there watching the whole thing and put up with it, and then tell Paul (Heyman) that he's (Roman Reigns) bought himself a four-way," Cornette said.

Aldis is set to oversee the contract signing for the Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble next week on WWE SmackDown with all four superstars present in the ring at the same time.

