Nick Aldis teases making changes on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has teased that he could be making some changes to the blue brand after a tag team pounded on his office door.

Triple H introduced Nick Aldis as the GM of SmackDown in October 2023. The former NWA star has proven to be a leader and has shown that he is not afraid of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, the GM has issues with former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on the blue brand.

Aldis informed Dawn that she would not be in the Women's Royal Rumble match ahead of the premium live event last month, and the former champion responded by claiming that the SmackDown GM is now her enemy.

Aldis took to his Instagram story to share an image of the former NXT Women's Champions knocking on his office door. The veteran noted that he is going to need a "Do Not Disturb" sign and possibly a security guard as well moving forward.

Aldis shares a humorous message on Instagram.

Former WWE star wants to see Nick Aldis get punched in the face

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently shared an interesting reason why he wants to see someone punch Nick Aldis in the face.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry stated that he hopes to see a superstar walk up to the SmackDown GM and punch him in the mouth. Henry added that Aldis is not just a "pretty face" and is hoping to see the authority figure compete in a WWE match soon.

"I hope somebody just walks up and punches him right in the mouth because I want the world, I want all these people as a GM, I wanna see him insert himself into a match against somebody, so they can see how great a wrestler he is. Nick Aldis is not just another pretty face with a strong English voice. Nick Aldis is an a*s kicker," said Henry. [From 14:12 - 15:22]

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce is also a former wrestler but has had a much more difficult time keeping things under control on the red brand in recent weeks. Only time will tell if Aldis trades in his suit for a pair of wrestling boots and competes in a match in WWE down the line.

Would you like to see Aldis and Pearce face each other in a match? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE