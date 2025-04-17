Nick Khan to make blockbuster TKO announcement at WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

WWE President Nick Khan has led the company to great success alongside Chief Content Officer Triple H. Now, he and The Game are preparing for the biggest event of the calendar year, WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania provides a lot of exposure, and as such, has been rightfully nicknamed The Grandest Stage of Them All. Looking to take advantage of this platform, could Nick Khan make a blockbuster TKO announcement?

As a member of TKO's Board of Directors, Nick Khan has several duties. One such duty is promoting and building the group's other businesses. Recently, TKO has been in talks with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority regarding a new boxing promotion, and news of the first card is expected to be announced soon. But it is unlikely to happen at WrestleMania 41.

On The Bill Simmons Podcast, Khan spoke about the new boxing promotion and its first-ever card. However, he revealed that the announcement would likely be made in four to six weeks.

With that in mind, it is safe to assume that no announcement regarding this new TKO venture will be made at WrestleMania 41, which is scheduled to take place this weekend.

Nevertheless, the excitement surrounding the new boxing promotion is palpable. It will be interesting to learn which big names will be on the first-ever card.

AEW star Ricochet recently took a shot at Nick Khan and WWE

Nick Khan is usually concerned with the business side of things when it comes to WWE, but recently, he found himself embroiled in a bit of controversy. On the same episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Khan made mention of AEW.

He claimed that the "other wrestling promotional company" had great talent, and several performers could join WWE in the future. Additionally, he also mentioned Shahid Khan, Tony Khan's father, claiming he was funding the promotion.

This remark, in particular, is what led to several tweets from Ricochet. The former WWE star went off, calling the company "losers" and going a step further and adding that they "f**ing s**k."

It was a rather heated reaction, and one that was met with mixed reactions. That said, it will be interesting to see if any other AEW and WWE stars chime in, and if Khan himself responds to these comments.

