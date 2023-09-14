Nick Khan makes massive botch; incorrectly says late WWE star passed away two years ago

WWE CEO Nick Khan made a big botch while mentioning a late wrestler during his recent chat with Bill Simmons on his podcast.

Nick Khan appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to talk about a variety of subjects in regard to WWE and its merger with UFC. Khan also opened up about Stephanie McMahon's departure from the promotion earlier this year.

In response, Bill Simmons asked if Stephanie could make a return and do an angle where she and Test are having an affair. Khan chuckled and said that Test passed away a couple of years ago.

Fans are aware that Test tragically passed away at the age of 33 back in 2009.

Nick Khan shared a story of how The Rock told Vince McMahon that he wanted to turn heel

Khan is quite close to WWE veteran The Rock. He revealed that both The Rock and Vince McMahon have told him the story of how The Great One pitched an idea of him turning heel on WWE TV.

Check out what Khan said:

"When The Rock came in as Rocky Maivia, third-generation wrestler, smiling with the tassels from his arms. Boos throughout. Even worse than boos, no response. And then all of a sudden, and I've heard this story from both individuals involved, the story separately, from Vince and from Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne and Vince had a conversation at Madison Square Garden. Again, Rock was a face. And Rock said, 'Let me go out, let me do my thing, let me sort of talk like I talk.' And Vince said something to the effect of, 'Do it. Go, get'em.'"

He continued:

"And it was that night, the 'Rocky s*cks' chants had already started, and all that stuff, where he sort of lit it up, and The Rock took fire." [1:40:22-1:41:10]

Nick Khan's botch garnered tons of amusing responses from fans on Twitter. On the other hand, many weren't thrilled with him messing up the year of Test's untimely passing.

