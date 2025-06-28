Night of Champions is Karrion Kross' last chance in WWE, legend thinks

Karrion Kross will face Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 28. In a recent podcast episode, wrestling legend Konnan addressed the significance of the upcoming match.

Despite receiving limited television time, Kross' popularity has increased considerably over the last few months. The 39-year-old has only competed in six televised WWE singles matches in 2025, with five of those taking place on Main Event.

On his K100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan compared Zayn to WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, from an in-ring perspective. He also explained why Kross must deliver against the former Intercontinental Champion.

"I think this is Kross' last chance, and Sami's kinda like that old X-Pac spot," Konnan said. "If you can't have a good match with him, who can you have a good match with? And we know Kross can. I hope this is not his last chance, but it seems like it." [3:53–4:08]

Karrion Kross has not wrestled in a one-on-one match at a premium live event since losing to Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2022.

Disco Inferno previews Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

Before joining WWE, Karrion Kross worked under the name Killer Kross in AAA, MLW, TNA, and on the independent scene.

Konnan's former WCW co-worker Disco Inferno thinks the RAW star should show elements of the menacing Killer Kross character at Night of Champions. He also praised the two-time NXT Champion's current storyline.

"In this match with Sami Zayn, he needs to be Killer Kross and throw this guy around, not just have a competitive WWE-style match with the guy," Disco Inferno said. "You know what I'm saying? I don't know what they're gonna do with that, but the angle has been built up well. There's definitely interest. The backstage vignettes have been very good between the two of them." [3:05–3:27]

Disco Inferno added that he does not mind which wrestler wins the match, but he expects Zayn to emerge with the victory.

