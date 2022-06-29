"Often imitated, never duplicated" Wrestling veteran discusses stepping into the ring with Ric Flair and The Four Horsemen (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Nikita Koloff recently discussed squaring off against Ric Flair and the rest of The Four Horsemen in a Wargames match.

The inaugural Wargames match took place in Atlanta, GA, during WCW's The Great American Bash 1987 pay-per-view. The match featured the team of Road Warriors (with Paul Ellering), Dusty Rhodes, and Nikita Koloff taking on The Four Horsemen (with J.J. Dillon).

During this week's UnSKripted podcast, Koloff mentioned that the Wargames match was very memorable for him. He noted that the likes of Flair, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard always put on great bouts. He also praised The Horsemen's professionalism while doing business inside the ring.

Here's what Koloff had to say:

"The one I'll mention just briefly was the first Wargames - Superpowers, The Road Warriors with Paul Ellering against the Horsemen with J.J. Dillon. That was electrifying. Again, often imitated, never duplicated," Koloff said. "Any matches against the Horsemen in any combination."

He continued:

"A singles match against Ric Flair, a tag team against Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson. Two of the most consummate professional wrestlers in the business still to this day." (From 28:53 - 29:40)

You can watch the full video here:

Ric Flair will wrestle his last match in July 2022

It looks like the 16-time world champion has one more bout left in him. The Nature Boy will have his last match at the "Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" wrestling event on July 31.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer will square off against an unnamed opponent in the last match of his career in the business spanning over four decades. Former WWE official Mike Chioda has been announced as the referee for the contest.

As tickets for the event sell out, Flair has shown that he can still pack an arena. It will be interesting to see who stands up to this legend during his last match.

