Nikki A.S.H. flaunts her unique achievement in WWE

Nikki A.S.H. is a multi-time champion. She is now the only woman in WWE to hold a unique achievement. She recently became the first woman to compete for every available title in the company.

Nikki is currently in a tag team with her fellow Scottish superstar Doudrop. The two challenged NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for their titles at the Worlds Collide event. Thus completing the former RAW Women's Champion's collection of title matches.

WWE's resident almost-superhero, in a recent tweet, announced this achievement.

"Good afternoon everyone @wwe love from the only woman in @wwe ever to have now competed for every active women’s title #WWERaw tonight! @USA_Network."

Nikki challenged Shayna Baszler for her NXT Women's Championship on Takeover: Chicago II in June 2018. She challenged Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules 2020, back when she was named Nikki Cross.

Being a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, RAW Women's Champion, and 24/7 Champion, Nikki competed for those titles on multiple occasions. This brings us to the NXT UK Women's Championship, she challenged then champion Toni Storm in a triple-threat match that also included Bianca Belair at Worlds Collide 2019.

Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop might be reverting back to thier old characters

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop might be in-line for a character transformation under Triple H's reign as WWE's Head of Creative.

The main roster tag team surprised everyone when they appeared on last week's NXT 2.0, where they challenged Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the brand's Women's Tag Team Championship at Worlds Collide 2022.

However, the duo were unsuccessful in capturing the titles at event.

Though they appear in their current characters, a line on commentary might be a huge hint towards them changing their personas. WrestleTalk noted that NXT commentators referred to the two as "pioneers of women's wrestling in the UK."

Nikki as Nikki Cross and Doudrop as Piper Niven were staples of the British wrestling scene before signing with WWE, while Niven was also a popular name on NXT UK. The mention of the two's legacy on the UK wrestling scene might be an indication of the duo reverting back to their old characters.

This might be one of the changes Triple H makes in the characterisation of wrestlers in the company. Now that the likes of Austin Theory and Matt Riddle have got their full names back, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop might be getting their old names back too.

Should Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop go back to their old gimmicks? Sounds off in the comments section below!

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi