"Grand Slam, baby" - Nikki A.S.H. has huge goals she wants to accomplish in 2023

Nikki A.S.H. aims to have a huge 2023 as part of the WWE roster.

The former Nikki Cross hasn't had the best of luck outside of the 24/7 division as of late. However, her tag team with Doudrop has a chance to defeat Alexa Bliss and Asuka on RAW tomorrow night to advance in the WWE Women's World Tag Team Tournament. However, it appears that Nikki has bigger aspirations than tag team gold in 2023.

The RAW Superstar recently spoke with Denise Salcedo to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what she wants to accomplish next in WWE, Nikki made it clear that she wants to win the 2023 Royal Rumble and win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 to become a Grand Slam Champion:

"I’ve captured the RAW Women’s Championship. I’ve captured the tag team championships. I have captured the 24/7 Championship. I have won Money in the Bank. I need to win the Royal Rumble," Nikki A.S.H. said. "I need to win the Royal Rumble, and then I need to go on to main-event WrestleMania 39, and I’ll go for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, whether it be Liv Morgan, whether it be Ronda Rousey. Let’s do it. Grand Slam Nikki A.S.H. Let’s call Denny’s. Let’s call IHOP. Grand Slam, baby." [H/T: Fightful]

Nikki A.S.H. believes Ronda Rousey would be a dream opponent for her at WrestleMania

Despite her big dreams for the future, Nikki has a lot on her plate at the moment. Aside from the Women's Tag Team Championships, she has a former two-time Women's Champion to deal with.

Nikki A.S.H. hasn't forgotten about Ronda Rousey attacking her and Doupdrop at Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago. As part of her 2023 aspirations, she hopes to get her revenge against The Baddest Woman on the Planet at WrestleMania 39:

"[At] Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago, during the break, Ronda Rousey stormed the ring and attacked Doudrop and I," Nikki A.S.H. continued. "I wanna get even with Ronda Rousey, so if we’re going with dream matches, dream opponents, let’s say WrestleMania main event, SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. But she has to win it back from Liv Morgan first, who’s been an awesome SmackDown Women’s Champion so far. So there’s a lots of chess pieces to fall in place before WrestleMania 39 here in Los Angeles." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Nikki's comments? Do you think she has a chance to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion at WrestleMania 39 next year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

