Nikki A.S.H. has high praise for Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H. shocked many people on Monday night when she cashed-in her Money in the Bank contract. The Almost Superhero took advantage of a vulnerable Charlotte Flair and pinned her to win the WWE RAW Women's Champion.

A.S.H. secured the victory after Flair competed in a hard-fought match against Rhea Ripley. After the bout, Ripley attacked Flair, and A.S.H. capitalized.

Nikki A.S.H. recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she commented on both Flair and Ripley. She had high praise for the two women, both of whom will surely be keeping an eye on A.S.H. now that she holds the gold.

"Rhea and Charlotte represent the RAW Women's Division spectacularly," said A.S.H. "They have these amazing matches...they're brutal!...You know when you watch these two together, you know you're going to watch a fight! Becuase that's how much this Women's Championship means to Rhea...means to Charlotte...means to every single female in our division, and Rhea and Charlotte encapsulate that really well."

It's clear that Nikki A.S.H. respects her two biggest potential rivals, despite the fact that they are probably hoping to take her title.

Nikki A.S.H. felt underestimated by Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair

Though she has a lot of respect for her competition, Nikki A.S.H. felt underestimated by both Ripley and Flair. Neither of the women gave so much as a glance Nikki's way, and both would ultimately regret it.

Nikki A.S.H., then known as Nikki Cross, scored consecutive victories over both stars in a Beat the Clock Challenge match. A.S.H. now feels that both women, as well as the WWE Universe, have learned their lesson, as no one will underestimate her now.

"For me, I've had my run-ins with Rhea and Charlotte" A.S.H. continued. "They both underestimated the Almost Superhero! They underestimated me, it was the Beat the Clock challenge!...I don't know if you guys remember! So they underestimated me, and I think that it was a great lesson for them to learn and a great lesson for everyone...don't underestimate the Almost Superhero!"

Nikki A.S.H. certainly made her point when she cashed in on Flair. Now, as the brand's champion, she's arguably the top women's wrestler on WWE RAW.

