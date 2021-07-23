WATCH: Nikki A.S.H. reacts to footage of her Money in the Bank cash-in

Nikki A.S.H. had the highlight of her career on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW when she won the RAW Women's Championship. The Almost Superhero cashed-in on her Money in the Bank contract and beat Charlotte Flair for the title.

Following her win, there was a whirlwind of support and celebratory messages from colleagues and fans alike. A.S.H. responded, reminiscing on her journey so far and commenting on how thankful and overjoyed she was with her recent success. That being said, Nikki was yet to see the full footage of her cash-in.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Nikki A.S.H admitted that she had seen clips of her cash-in, but was watching her full cash-in video for the first time on set. A.S.H. shared the emotions she was feeling at the time:

"It was two things. My mind was racing, it was like a tornado in there. There were so many thoughts, feelings, emotions, memories...everything...hurtling through at superspeed. But then the other part...it was almost like a calm because I was in front of my super-extended family, the WWE Universe, our first weekend back with the live fans and there was just something so calming about that," said Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. also gave her first official reaction to her full cash-in and how it gave her goosebumps:

"That is the first time I've seen it, from the music cutting to the celebration in the crowd...and that was so weird! It feels like a dream, like I'm watching someone else...but it's me! Oh my lord! Just watching it...I have goosebumps...I just have goosebumps!" said Nikki A.S.H.

A.S.H. deserves to be RAW Women's Champion, and it's great to see her emotional reaction to her win.

Nikki A.S.H. shared an emotional moment with her husband following her win

Following her victory over Charlotte Flair, Nikki A.S.H received many inspirational messages from her colleagues. However, none of them can top the emotional exchange she had with her husband, Damian Mackle, on Twitter.

The two expressed their love and support for each other and reminisced on all the hard work, effort and patience that Nikki A.S.H. put into her job with WWE.

I love you so much Damian Mackle. I could not have done this without your love and support. Your patience. Your energy. You were there from day 1, and you will be there always. As I’m here for you. So proud to be your wife. We did it babe ❤️



Up, up and away! @DamoMackle https://t.co/f9eCg1fiBP — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 20, 2021

Mackle used to work in NXT under the name Killian Dain. It's great to see him show his support for his wife. Hopefully we will see them work together once again in the near future.

Edited by Arjun