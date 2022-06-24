"I might have some explaining to do" - Nikki A.S.H reacts to trying to pin her own tag team partner

Nikki A.S.H has seemingly proven that there are no friends in the WWE 24/7 Championship division after attempting to pin her tag team partner Doudrop.

This week on Main Event, the WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands multiple times before it ended up back in the possession of Dana Brooke. Doudrop, Akira Tozawa, R-Truth, and Nikki A.S.H all captured the title during the segment as well. At one point, Nikki even tried to pin her tag team partner Doudrop while she was champion.

A.S.H took to social media in light of what went down on Main Event, teasing that she might have some explaining to do to her tag team partner. Tweeting out:

*Cold sweat smiling emoji* I might have some explaining to do *woman supervillain emoji* *black heart emoji* *yellow heart emoji* @WWE #WWEMainEvent," Nikki A.S.H said in a tweet.

Nikki A.S.H tried to explain herself to Doudrop after the match

Following the WWE 24/7 Championship craziness on Main Event, Nikki approached Doudrop backstage to apologize for her actions. The former RAW Women's Champion told the Scottish star that she would do anything to make it up to her.

In response to her request for forgiveness, Doudrop requested to go on some form of a retreat which left A.S.H looking confused. The former two-time WWE 24/7 Champion posted this segment to social media and delivered a message to her tag team partner in the process. Tweeting out:

"We good baby! @DoudropWWE Don't worry about it! Help me help you #ASHDrop @WWE #WWEMainEvent," Nikki said in a tweet.

This is the first time in a long time that anything of note has taken place on Main Event. Perhaps WWE is looking to put some effort into the weekly show to entice the WWE Universe to tune in. Will it work? We'll find out soon enough.

