Nikki A.S.H. reveals the first thing that happened when she got backstage after winning the championship

A lot has happened to Nikki A.S.H. over the past week. She got to wrestle in front of a live audience again after more than a year, won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed it in to become RAW Women's Champion.

It has certainly been an emotional roller coaster for the Almost Superhero. However, the festivities didn't end with her celebrating with the WWE Universe backstage.

Once Nikki A.S.H. got backstage, the celebrations would continue, as A.S.H. attended interviews after interviews, took photos and even received congratulatory messages on social media.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump, the new RAW Women's Champion revealed what the initial reaction was to her win. This included celebrating with the entire Women's Division.

"I got to the back and can I share a little bit of gossip?...The whole locker room was in 'gorilla' and the whole locker room hoisted me up and bounced me around. We actually have the video somewhere too and it was such an amazing moment. My peers...my family...I spend more time with these women than I do with my actual family, and Sarah Schreiber and Shane the Hurricane were the first two there," said Nikki A.S.H.

It's nice to hear just how much the locker room appreciates all of Nikki A.S.H.'s hard work. She certainly deserves all the praise she can get.

Nikki A.S.H. was rewarded by Vince McMahon for creating her gimmick

Before she became a superhero, Nikki Cross found herself in a situation where her character had found itself stuck in the mid-card on RAW. However, Cross took matters into her own hands and suggested the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick to WWE Creative and Vince McMahon.

According to WrestlingNews, Vince McMahon is extremely impressed by the character and believes that her gimmick is allowing the company to sell more merchandise and do more community outreach.

"Vince loves the gimmick and feels that she has opened up a world of opportunities to sell more merchandise and for her to do some community outreach with the kids. She took the initiative and she got rewarded last night. She brings a lot to the table and she made herself much more valuable with this superhero gimmick."

It's great to see that Nikki's imagination, dedication and hard work has seen her propelled into the main event scene in WWE.

