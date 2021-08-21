Nikki A.S.H. reflects on her chemistry with Charlotte Flair before WWE SummerSlam 2021 (Exclusive)

WWE RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. revealed that she is proud of her title feud with Charlotte Flair over the last month during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino.

Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to win the RAW Women's Championship last month. Following that, the two superstars locked horns in a brutal No Holds Barred title rematch. Nikki eventually outperformed The Queen to retain her championship.

She recalled her celebration with the fans and said that she enjoyed every minute of the same. Here's what Nikki A.S.H. had to say about her match against Charlotte on WWE RAW:

"I am so proud of the stories that we have told over the last four weeks, No Holds Barred, I was so proud of that match. Holding the championship in front of the Chicago crowd after that match, after being Powerbombed through that table, and Speared through a barricade, I just felt such an enormous sense of pride. I'm here with the Chicago fans, their reaction when I won. That was such a great feeling and I'm really proud of that.", said Nikki.

Nikki A.S.H. is set to put her RAW Women's Championship on the line at WWE SummerSlam tonight in a triple-threat match. She will face former champions Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in the biggest match of her career.

Nikki A.S.H. on successfully defending her RAW Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Nikki A.S.H. has a huge challenge awaiting her at the pay-per-view tonight. She is determined to walk out of SummerSlam with her RAW Women's Championship. Nikki is excited for the 'biggest match of her life' and has made it her mission to retain the gold.

"The biggest match of my career, the biggest match of my life," said Nikki A.S.H. "I am so excited. My butterflies are so intense. How am I going to sleep tonight? Butterflies, butterflies, no pun intended. I am so excited, it means a lot. It would be incredible [to retain the WWE RAW Women's Championship]. My mission and my goal is to retain my RAW Women's Championship. So to walk into SummerSlam and walk out as the women's champion, it would be the greatest honour."

The RAW Women's Championship match is one of the most highly-anticipated bouts scheduled for SummerSlam 2021. Based on recent reports, fans are hoping to see Becky Lynch make a huge return at the pay-per-view tonight.

Would you like to see Nikki A.S.H. continue her championship reign on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan