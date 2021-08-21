WWE SummerSlam 2021: 5 potential finishes to RAW Women’s Championship match – Becky Lynch makes the biggest return of the year, 5-time champion makes a surprise interference

There’s only one triple-threat match scheduled for WWE SummerSlam 2021. Nikki A.S.H. will put her RAW Women’s Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. While the creative team has many options to explore during this title bout, there are an equal number of blunders that they need to avoid.

Here, we will look at five potential finishes for the RAW Women’s Championship match. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam 2021

Phew, I was so worried . — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 19, 2021

There have been several backstage reports surrounding Becky Lynch’s potential return at SummerSlam 2021. It’s being said that she is ready for her in-ring return and was also spotted at the Performance Center. The Man herself has teased her arrival ahead of recent pay-per-views, but she is surprisingly quiet this time.

As long as Lynch is cleared for her in-ring return, she might steal the show at The Biggest Party of the Summer. She can make a statement by attacking whoever wins the RAW Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch also has a valid reason to go straight after the title as she never technically lost the gold. The WWE Universe is bound to welcome her with a deafening pop.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the women’s division has struggled ever since Lynch left last year. Asuka was arguably the only redeeming factor, but she has also been pushed to the sidelines. RAW desperately needs Becky Lynch to come back and breathe a new life into the women's division, starting at SummerSlam 2021.

#4 Alexa Bliss interferes in the RAW Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss has surprisingly been kept away from the RAW Women’s Championship picture for a long time. She is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing characters on the Red brand today. However, we had only seen her go after the champion once when she defeated Asuka back in February.

Given the history between Bliss and Nikki A.S.H., it is not entirely impossible for the five-time women’s champion makes her presence known during this match.

Alexa Bliss will face Eva Marie in a singles match at the upcoming pay-per-view. She can always return for a surprise interference and change the course of the match. It will be interesting to see if she will help Nikki or prey on her vulnerability during the title match. In either case, it would account for an excellent swerve at the event.

