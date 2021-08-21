WWE SummerSlam 2021: Predicting the result of each title match at the pay-per-view

We are a few hours away from SummerSlam 2021. The pay-per-view looks solid on paper with all the titles on the line, except the Women’s Tag Team Championships and the Intercontinental Championship. There are great matches lined up for the show, and we might witness several shocking title changes.

Here, we will predict the results of each championship match on the WWE SummerSlam 2021 card. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena (Universal Championship match at SummerSlam)

“You almost ruined Seth Rollins, You ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE”- John Cena to Roman Reigns#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/JtM52cdF4u — Adam Carl (@AdamCarl2005) August 14, 2021

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is the biggest match scheduled for SummerSlam 2021. This feud has been in the making for almost half a decade, and both superstars have done exceptionally well in living up to our expectations. As much as we would like Reigns to continue his dominant title reign on SmackDown, we can’t rule out a glaring possibility and for a valid reason.

Roman Reigns’ victory at SummerSlam would have been the easiest prediction on this list if Ric Flair was still in the company. However, The Nature Boy’s release and potential association with AEW could dramatically affect the Universal Championship match. Flair and Cena are currently tied for the record of most world championships in WWE with 16 titles each.

WWE can now allow John Cena to pick up a historic victory at the upcoming pay-per-view and surpass Ric Flair’s record. Unfortunately, that would also end Reigns’ title reign and potentially impact his momentum going forward. If the creative team is headed in this direction, they still have a shot at pulling off a few swerves and turn it into a memorable affair.

If Cena is going to win the title, Big E should cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win his first-ever world championship at SummerSlam. This is bound to fetch a huge reaction while simultaneously giving the creative team everything they need.

Roman Reigns will continue to dominate the title picture, John Cena will surpass Ric Flair’s record, and we will finally see the Universal Championship wrapped around Big E’s shoulders.

Give me more Big E and Paul Heyman interactions. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kTQajCHpaW — Turnbuckle Talk Podcast (@TurnbuckleP) August 7, 2021

Fans have been waiting to see Reigns and Big E engage in a title feud ever since the New Day member started his singles run on SmackDown. He is a top babyface and will make for an entertaining challenger against The Tribal Chief. Not to forget, John Cena would get them both over with the crowd at SummerSlam and add to the hype.

Both Finn Balor and Seth Rollins also have their eyes set on the top prize of the Blue brand. Thus, the Universal Championship picture could witness some of the biggest WWE Superstars battling it out for a title opportunity between now and the Royal Rumble next year.

There is a chance that Roman Reigns will use his usual antics to retain the Universal Championship this Saturday. But even if he doesn’t, WWE should allow him to continue with the current gimmick instead of turning him face. He has been a brilliant as a villain so far and should be booked accordingly on SmackDown.

Prediction: John Cena beats Roman Reigns to win the Universal Championship, Big E cashes in his MITB contract

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das