"The sheer gumption!" - Nikki A.S.H. reacts to diss from a current champion in WWE

The WWE 24/7 Championship still exists and it changed hands at a recent live event.

During a RAW Live Event over the weekend, Nikki A.S.H. captured the 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke. Nikki celebrated the victory but was then rolled up by referee Daphanie LeShaunn. Nikki A.S.H. then won the title back only to lose it back to Dana Brooke once again.

Nikki went off on the referees for "plotting against her" earlier today on social media. Dana Brooke responded by accusing Nikki A.S.H. of cheating and boasted about winning the title back:

LET SET IT STRAIGHT… You left out the most important parts of the match.. YOU CHEATED, I WON IT BACK! The end….

Nikki has now responded and vehemently denied the accusations levied at her by the 24/7 Champion:

"WELL I NEVER! The sheer gumption! Cheek! Nerve! Disrespect! AUDACITY !!!!!!!"

The WWE Universe reacts to the 24/7 Championship controversy

The wrestling world has chimed in on the matter and one fan agreed that Nikki would never cheat to win as it is unbecoming of someone who is almost a superhero. Nikki responded to the fan and thanked him:

Another fan said that he loved both Dana Brooke and Nikki A.S.H. but is not a fan of the 24/7 Championship. A member of the WWE Universe referred to the title as trash:

A Twitter user suggested that the 24/7 Championship should strictly be a house show title moving forward:

A wrestling fan wondered how many WWE 24/7 Champions there have been now, and Nikki responded with a GIF to suggest that she has no idea:

Nikki recently hinted at a character change on an episode of RAW but nothing has come of it yet. It will be interesting to see when Nikki A.S.H. returns to television.

