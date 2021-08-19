"I've got tricks up my sleeve" - Nikki A.S.H. on her title defence at SummerSlam

WWE RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. recently spoke about her upcoming match with Charlotte and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam.

The RAW Women's Championship scene has been in utter chaos with Charlotte and Rhea Ripley engaging in a war of attrition. Nikki A.S.H. further deepened tensions when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract after a championship rematch between the two Superstars ended in disqualification on the 19 July episode of RAW.

Speaking with Gaelyn Mendonca from WWE India, Nikki A.S.H. shared her mindset going into her title match against Charlotte and Rhea Ripley. Nikki conceded that she was the underdog going into the match against two formidable opponents. However, Nikki A.S.H. assured her fans that she had some tricks up her sleeve:

“In Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, you have two formidable opponents. So for myself, I'm going into this match as the underdog. I am the RAW Women’s Champion but I’m going in as the underdog. But I have tricks up my sleeve. I am almost a superhero. So for me, I know that it's not about the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog. And I know that I might not be the most powerful competitor physically speaking, but I've got the biggest heart and I'll do everything I can to leave SummerSlam as the RAW women's champion,” Nicki said.

Nikki A.S.H. is living her dream as RAW Women's Champion

During the interview, Nikki A.S.H. mentioned that she was elated after winning the RAW Women's Championship. She stated that the last couple of weeks, from winning the Money in the Bank contract to cashing in the next night on RAW, felt like a rollercoaster ride.

The RAW Women's Champion said that it was her dream to become a champion in WWE and she had worked for 13 years to get there.

