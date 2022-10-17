"We will workshop a name" - Nikki A.S.H. teams up with a former world champion at a house show

WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. recently teamed up with former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler at a house show.

Nikki was last seen on TV at the September 26 edition of Monday Night RAW, where she took on the returning Candice LeRae. After losing a sub-two minute match to the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, the Scottish Superstar teased a character change and tore off her mask in the ring.

In fact, WWE's resident almost-superhero has been flirting with a character change for weeks now. She seemingly broke off her partnership with Doudrop after losing a match to Toxic Attraction on the September 6 episode of NXT. Even before that, we saw her teetering on the edge of reverting back to her old character.

Nikki recently teamed up with Dolph Ziggler to defeat Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. The duo will team up again at a live event tonight in Topeka, KS. Nikki took to Twitter to suggest a name for the team, but decided to workshop it more before settling on one.

"TEAM SPICY JACKETS debuted at #WWESiouxCity last night ok ok we will workshop the name @HEELZiggler Whose excited for #WWETopeka tonight?!?! #WWELive," Nikki A.S.H. tweeted.

Dolph Ziggler has since responded to Nikki A.S.H.'s tweet

Dolph Ziggler has responded to the tweet made by Nikki A.S.H. about the two teaming up at a house show.

The Show-Off has been off TV for over a month now. Under Triple H's reign as WWE's Head of Creative, Ziggler has not been on our screens for long. He was in a mini-feud with Finn Balor on RAW for a couple of weeks in August, which led to him teaming up with AJ Styles to lose to The Judgment Day.

Dolph replied to Nikki's tweet with several flame emojis, suggesting that he is behind the idea of the two teaming up again in the future.

With Nikki A.S.H. teasing a character change in the near future, will she go up the pecking order and contend for a title in WWE? Or will she languish in the mid-card, or even in the 24/7 Championship division as she does now?

