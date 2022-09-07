Nikki A.S.H. teases gimmick change following altercation on RAW?

WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. teased a character change following an altercation with her tag team partner Doudrop on this week's Monday Night RAW.

The Scottish duo lost their match against Women's Tag Team Champions Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez last night. Later, in the background of a segment, the two were seen arguing when Nikki took off her mask and stormed off.

The 33-year-old introduced her superhero-inspired gimmick in June 2021. Although she saw immediate success, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and the RAW Women's Championship within a month, she has been floundering in the red brand's women's division ever since she lost the title a month later.

WWE on BT Sport's Twitter account recently posted a video of Damage Control walking backstage on RAW, as we can see Nikki and Doudrop's altercation in the background.

Nikki A.S.H. showed hints of changing her gimmick on last week's NXT 2.0. When she came out to challenge Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, she appeared without her signature cape and an altered outfit. She used the same gear for her match at World's Collide, and on her appearance on RAW.

Nikki A.S.H. recently flaunted her unique achievment in WWE

Nikki A.S.H. recently pointed out a very unique achievement of hers in WWE. She became the first woman in the company to compete for all the current titles she is eligible for.

WWE's resident almost-superhero recently took to Twitter to say that she is the only woman in the promotion to have challenged for all current women's championships

"Good afternoon everyone @wwe love from the only woman in @wwe ever to have now competed for every active women’s title #WWERaw tonight! @USA_Network." Nikki tweeted

Back as her old persona Nikki Cross, she challenged then-NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at Takeover: Chicago II in June 2018. She went up against Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules 2020, and challenged for the NXT UK Women's Championship in a triple-threat against Toni Storm and Bianca Belair at an April 24 episode of Worlds Collide.

As Nikki A.S.H., she challenged for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships last week. She has been RAW Women's Champion, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and 24/7 Champion, and has thus competed for those belts.

Will The Scottish Superstar find renewed success after her supposed gimmick change, or is she bound to be lost in the midcard.

