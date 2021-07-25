WWE RAW star teases possible match against Becky Lynch

Nikki A.S.H. says she is ready to face Becky Lynch after winning the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW.

The Scottish star won an eight-woman ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank last week to become the new Ms. Money in the Bank. The following night, she successfully cashed in her contract on Flair to win her first singles title in WWE.

Speaking to The Sunday Post, the 32-year-old gave credit to Lynch and Drew McIntyre for inspiring her in recent years. She also made it clear that she is prepared to defend her title against the returning Lynch.

“I’m ready for the challenge from Becky and I truly hope it does happen,” Nikki said. “Becky and Drew have been amazing role models, inspiring me and creating that blueprint. It’s shown you can be from Scotland, Ireland, the UK and with the right dedication, work ethic and attitude you can make it. You can become a WWE Champion.”

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

Lynch gave birth to her first child with Seth Rollins, Roux, in December 2020. As the tweet above shows, the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer has repeatedly teased in recent months that she could return soon.

Becky Lynch’s history with Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. answered Becky Lynch's open challenge in 2018

Becky Lynch defeated Nikki A.S.H. (f.k.a. Nikki Cross) on the November 6, 2018, episode of SmackDown and the July 29, 2019 episode of RAW. The two women also joined forces to defeat The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) in a tag team match on the May 27, 2019 episode of RAW.

Moving forward, Lynch has as much right as anyone to challenge Nikki A.S.H. for the RAW Women’s Championship. The Man held the title for 398 days before relinquishing it in May 2020 following her pregnancy announcement.

