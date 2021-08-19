Nikki A.S.H. reveals her fantasy opponent for a RAW Women's Championship match

Speaking to WWE India Live on Instagram, the RAW Champion Nikki A.S.H. revealed her dream opponent for a live event in India.

Nikki A.S.H. is having a dream run after reinventing herself in the 'almost a superhero' gimmick. She picked up victories over Charlotte Flair in the lead-up to Money in the Bank.

In the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, Nikki claimed the briefcase and cashed it the next night on RAW, winning the RAW Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Speaking about a fantasy matchup for WWE fans in India, Nikki A.S.H. mentioned that she would like to face Tamina Snuka at a live event in India. Nikki mentioned that it would be a compelling story since she had always looked up to Tamina during her early days in the business.

“I would absolutely love to compete against Tamina Snuka in India for the RAW Women’s Championship. Tamina is someone who I’ve looked up to for years. She looked after me when I first came to RAW and SmackDown and really took me under her wing. I think she is an amazing competitor and I’d love that story of power and strength vs. quickness. There would be a lot of pinning combinations, there would be a lot of moving fast, hurricaneranas and flying head scissors, you know, superhero movements. So for me, that’s who I would like to compete against.”

Nikki A.S.H. discusses the SummerSlam card

Nikki A.S.H. mentioned that she was excited for SummerSlam. She said that the card for the pay-per-view was stacked this time round, and she was excited to see a lot of her friends in action.

Nikki specifically stated that she was interested in Alexa Bliss’s match against Eva Marie. The RAW Women’s Champion recalled the history between her and Alexa Bliss and said it would be interesting to see how her former tag team partner fared against Eva Marie.

She was also eager to witness the championship rematch between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. Nikki also expressed her excitement to see fellow Scottish superstar Drew McIntyre in action against Jinder Mahal.

