"I'm coming to get my baby back"- Major WWE Star sends a big message to Doudrop and Becky Lynch (Exclusive)

Nikki A.S.H. has sent out a massive warning to Doudrop and Becky Lynch ahead of their clash at WWE Royal Rumble. She also revealed her goal is to become RAW Women's Champion again.

The former titleholder briefly held the RAW Women's Championship in 2021, and she intends to reclaim the belt at WrestleMania 38. The Royal Rumble could feature a title change as Doudrop has been built up as a formidable force to Becky Lynch.

Nikki A.S.H. revealed what she would do if she won the Women's Royal Rumble while speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam ahead of WWE's premium live event.

"I need to get my baby back. I was the RAW Women's Champion in 2021. I need to get my baby back, whether it be Doudrop or whether it be Becky Lynch. We'll know after Royal Rumble who is holding the RAW Women's Championship. I'm coming to get my baby back. Two-time RAW Women's Champion!" revealed Nikki A.S.H. [05:07 - 06:02]

''I was up all night studying my opponents'' - Nikki A.S.H. is well-prepared for the WWE Royal Rumble

Nikki A.S.H. has made a bold prediction about winning the Royal Rumble match, and she backs up her claim with the fact that she has been doing homework on her opponents.

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion drew inspiration from her superhero character and said she would use her explosive quickness to dominate the Royal Rumble contest.

Here's what Nikki A.S.H. shared regarding her gameplan for the Royal Rumble:

"I'm quick. You know, I'm five feet of quickness,'' stated A.S.H. ''I'm like, five feet of speed. (...) When you're that fast and nifty, you don't need power. My power is in my heart, my love for the WWE Universe, and their love for me. So, in terms of my game plan, I'm going to use my quickness and my superhero stealth, you know. Every female superstar brings that little bit to the game, so you have to study. I mean, I was up all night studying Royal Rumble tapes. I was up all night studying my opponents. I've got 29 people to study. You're actually stopping me from studying right now." [01:45 - 02:47]

Are you wondering what really happened between Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley? The former Women's Tag Team Champion provided her side of the story during the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive and explained what led to the end of her alliance with Ripley.

Do you think Nikki A.S.H. will win the Royal Rumble? Sound off below!

