Nikki Bella on who she's most excited to see inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame

Nikki Bella is on her way to Dallas for WrestleMania 38 weekend.

The Fearless Bella joined WWE in 2008 and is a two-time Divas Champion. Although no longer actively competing full-time, she was last seen in action at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

This afternoon, Bella released a video on the Bella Twins YouTube Channel to confirm that she will be in Dallas this weekend for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame as well as WrestleMania 38 itself. She went on to state how excited she was to see WWE induct Vader into this year's Hall of Fame class.

"And I’m also so excited that the WWE Universe will be welcoming Vader into the Hall of Fame," Nikki Bella revealed. "I always get excited for men of that generation to come to the Hall of Fame because they have the most incredible stories we’ve never heard. And I always love when those men take the stage, and the women, and from that era of wrestling that was so iconic and so historic. So I’m really excited for Vader to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and just to have his presence there and hear speeches."

Vader was a WCW legend who competed in many other promotions, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WWE. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion tragically passed away in 2018 and will be awarded posthumously this weekend at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Nikki Bella on if The Bella Twins will compete at WrestleMania 38

While Nikki and Brie were advertised to compete in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, there has been no confirmation of them doing anything at WrestleMania 38. Nikki did tease, however, that she might be doing something at this weekend's grand show.

"As far as action that weekend, well, the world of WWE, things change every day so just keep tuning in for that," Nikki Bella teased. "And of course, I think we’ll be meeting a lot of you whether it’s virtually, or on panels, you will see Brie and I at some point in Dallas."

What do you make of Nikki's comments? Would you like to see The Bella Twins compete at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this video.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Should The Bella Twins have a match at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 2 votes so far