Nikki Bella gets fooled into accepting a return to the ring after fake challenge from big WWE name; annoyed after realizing mistake

Nikki Bella has been left mildly annoyed after finding herself the victim of the issues surrounding Twitter's new verification system. The star thought that she had been challenged by one of the biggest new names in WWE, but as it turns out, it was from a fake source. Now, she has reacted to realizing that she was wrong, and there was no challenge from Jade Cargill after all.

Bella was taken in after a tweet started doing the rounds from a "verified" Twitter account that appeared to share a quote from Jade Cargill. In the tweet, the star was quoted as saying that she wanted to share the ring with Nikki Bella as the Women's Revolution had started with her. She even agreed to return to the ring for her "last run," even teasing a Bella Twins return.

The star then realized that it was from a fake source and deleted the original tweet, sending another later making fun of Twitter's paid verification system and saying that she was still excited to see what mark Cargill would leave on the women's division.

Now, Nikki Bella has sent another tweet, realizing that she was taken in by the fake tweet. She was mildly annoyed but didn't hesitate to make fun of herself, asking if she had been "punk'd," referring to the prank show.

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill's arrival to WWE has more people excited than just Nikki Bella

Cargill's arrival at the company has seen her immediately become one of the most talked about stars. With WWE announcing her signing, showing videos of her walking through the parking lot, and more, there's quite a lot of approval on the internet.

AEW stars have wished her well as well, letting her know that they wished her the best as she found a new home after leaving the other promotion. Her arrival video even has more than 14 million views already.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.