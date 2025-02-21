Nikki Bella makes surprising claim about potential WWE comeback

Nikki Bella recently made a surprising comment about a potential WWE comeback. The Hall of Famer was the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month but was eliminated by Nia Jax.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, The Bella Twins discussed a potential return to WWE. The idea of being paid $20 million to return was brought up, and Nikki Bella hilariously claimed that she wouldn't even train for a return if she was offered that much money:

"I'll be like, oh I'll be right there real quick. I won't even train, I'm there," she said. [From 0:10 - 0:16]

Bella had not wrestled a match since the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022 before her return at the PLE earlier this month. She was in a relationship with former Dancing with the Stars performer, Artem Chigvintsev, but they got divorced following a domestic dispute.

Former WWE writer reacts to Nikki Bella's return to the promotion

Wrestling veteran Freddie Prinze Jr. recently commented on Nikki Bella's return and suggested that fans could see her appear more on WWE television soon.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. predicted that Bella would make more appearances for the company following her Royal Rumble return. He added that he would be in favor of the idea and complimented the 41-year-old:

"Nikki Bella came back after a three-year hiatus. And I don't think they were doing one-offs. Like, I think Nikki wants to wrestle and I think she's gonna wrestle. I think this was just a welcome back. I don't think it was just a one-off. For sure, not with Alexa and Charlotte, they're regulars. But you might see way more Nikki, which would be cool, man. Nikki is bada**," he said.

The former champion called out several stars following her return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 and noted that she had unfinished business with Charlotte Flair. She also named Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green as potential opponents. It will be fascinating to see if the company has any plans for the veteran following her surprise Royal Rumble appearance.

