WWE legend is coming out of retirement; return at Royal Rumble wasn't a one-off, predicts Freddie Prinze Jr.

A few WWE legends returned at Royal Rumble last Saturday. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently claimed one of these legends is ready to come out of retirement for another run.

While the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble saw the return of top superstars after a long absence, like Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, it also witnessed the comeback of two Hall of Famers, Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella. The latter entered the match at number 30 and lasted nearly three minutes before getting eliminated by Nia Jax. In a backstage video posted on WWE's social media after the show, Bella announced she was back and asked her fans to stick around to see what is next.

Trending

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. predicted that the former Divas Champion's appearance at Royal Rumble was not a one-off. Instead, he believes the retired legend wants to continue wrestling:

"Nikki Bella came back after a three-year hiatus. And I don't think they were doing one-offs. Like, I think Nikki wants to wrestle and I think she's gonna wrestle. I think this was just a welcome back. I don't think it was just a one-off. For sure, not with Alexa and Charlotte, they're regulars. But you might see way more Nikki, which would be cool, man. Nikki Bella is bada**," he said. [9:44 - 10:11]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Nikki Bella teased feuding with former WWE Women's Champion after Royal Rumble

Nikki Bella eliminated Bayley from the Women's Royal Rumble match. Following her elimination at the hands of Nia Jax, the Hall of Famer had a brief altercation with The Role Model at ringside.

During a backstage interview after the match, Bella named Bayley among a few other female superstars with whom she would like to share the ring:

"There are a lot of people. There are parts me of that have unfinished business, long business, with Charlotte Flair, but also Liv Morgan. It's great to see some of my girls back here. We still have Naomi and Nattie. I've never caused chaos to Bayley, that someone I've really been loving. I kind of want to kick her off her high horse is Chelsea Green," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

In 2023, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned for another full-time run as she had a heated feud with Becky Lynch. It will be interesting to see if Nikki Bella does the same this year.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback