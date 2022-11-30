Nikki Bella reacts to Seth Rollins' interesting choice of attire on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella reacted to Seth Rollins' outfit on Monday Night RAW.

The Visionary was once again the center of attention on RAW as he dished out an out-of-box attire. Rollins was spotted wearing a lace shirt with lace trousers on the red brand this week, which looked very similar to a dress Nikki Bella wore back in the day.

The WWE Universe also noticed similarities between the outfits. Scott Fishman posted a picture of Seth Rollins from RAW which caught Nikki's attention. The former Divas Champion was quick to respond to the post.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

Seth Rollins is not the only WWE Superstar to imitate Nikki Bella

While Seth Rollins grabbed all the attention on RAW this week due to his outfit, he is not the only star to imitate Nikki Bella in recent times.

Over the past several weeks, Mandy Rose has captured the attention of many people with her nearly flawless cosplay of the Hall of Famer. The NXT Women's Champion stated on Insight with Chris Van Vliet that it was her way of paying tribute to Nikki:

"I had the outfit on; backstage, obviously, we were all saying it. And I was like, 'Okay, do I look way too much like Nikki right now? I'm definitely going to get ripped on the internet. But everyone was like, 'Yeah, who cares? You are like, owing to her legacy, right?' I was like, 'Yeah, why not?' So, yeah, and that's what happened. We knew the internet was going to go there."

Mandy also spoke about potentially facing the 39-year-old down the line:

Right? That's what I said (that she could have a good match with Nikki). I don't know; I'm just saying. She did say she wants one more match. So, I don't know!"

Nikki Bella was last seen in action at Royal Rumble earlier this year, where she entered the women's battle royal at #24. She was eliminated by her sister Brie. Both Nikki and Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes