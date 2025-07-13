Nikki Bella shares final message ahead of massive WWE return

Nikki Bella shared a final message ahead of her return to the ring tonight at WWE Evolution. The veteran made her return to the company last month on WWE RAW and was confronted by Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan.

Ad

The former Divas Champion will be competing in the Battle Royal tonight at Evolution. The winner of the Battle Royal will earn a title match at Clash in Paris next month.

Ahead of tonight's PLE, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to send a final message and asked her fans an interesting question. She also shared a video to hype her return to the ring, and you can check it out in her Instagram post below.

Ad

Trending

"Who’s ready for the #Bellalution?!?! LFG Bella Army!! 💋✨❤️‍🔥🤩❤️🖤," she wrote.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Ad

Nikki Bella hasn't competed since the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She was seemingly supposed to battle Liv Morgan at Evolution, but the 31-year-old suffered a dislocated shoulder last month.

Roxanne Perez will be serving as Morgan's replacement during her time away from the ring. Perez will be teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way match later tonight at Evolution 2025.

Ad

Former WWE writer reacts to Nikki Bella's return to the company

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Nikki Bella's return to WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo stated that the company brought the legend back to improve ratings. The veteran suggested that stars such as Lyra Valkyria, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia have not caused more viewers to tune in so far.

Ad

"Bro, I don't think she fits the women's roster at all. But I think this is what we've been talking about all along. Those numbers on Netflix continue to go down. Netflix, they want star power, bro. They don't know Giulia, the don't know the girl with the ram horns. They think Lyra Valkyria stinks. That's why Nikki was brought back into the fold. Only reason, bro." [From 9:53 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see which star wins the Battle Royal at the PLE tonight to earn a title shot at WWE Clash in Paris next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!