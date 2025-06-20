Nikki Bella shares video preparing for Evolution despite Liv Morgan injury

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella shared a video of herself training today on social media. The veteran was confronted by Liv Morgan during her return to the company earlier this month on WWE RAW.

Bella returned earlier this month to promote Evolution 2. The PLE will take place on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. Liv Morgan interrupted the former Divas Champion on RAW and hit her with an Oblivion, seemingly setting up a match between the two stars at Evolution 2.

Liv Morgan suffered a separated shoulder on this past Monday's episode of RAW. Despite the injury to her potential opponent, Bella shared footage of herself training today on Instagram, and you can check it out in the post below.

"🤍✨🙏🏼 love my Napa Valley life," she wrote.

It was recently reported that Morgan will be requiring surgery following her injury on RAW. The 31-year-old is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Update on WWE star Liv Morgan's injury

WrestleVotes recently shared an update on Liv Morgan's unfortunate injury on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider noted that the injury could cause Morgan to miss three months of action. WrestleVotes added that people were calmer during the Women's Tag Team Champion's injury than they were for Zoey Stark's earlier this year.

"Yeah, unfortunate like Bill said tough timing both career wise and to be a women's superstar with the all women's PLE coming up. Funny Joe that you showed that video. I was gonna mention the reaction that was back in Gorilla, lot more reserve, lot more calm than a few weeks ago when Zoey Stark got injured, so, I take that as good news. Just talking to a few people, obviously didn't talk to any doctors, so internet don't run wild with it, but it feels about three months she's gonna be on the shelf with the injury. So, tough luck all the way around but hopefully its a speedy recovery and she comes back stronger than she was before," he said. [4:05 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell when Morgan will be able to return to action on WWE RAW following her injury.

