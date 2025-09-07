Nikki Bella shuts down unflattering rumor ahead of WWE RAW

Nikki Bella shut down a rumor ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will air live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ad

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, the former champion addressed a rumor that she only liked to date younger men. Nikki Bella claimed that the rumor was false and that she had no idea how it started.

“There’s another lie going around that I’m only into 20-year-olds — so, when I was looking through DMs, I did see there were a bunch of guys saying, ‘You know, sucks that you’re now only into the 20-year-olds,’ and I go, ‘Where is this coming from?’ To see other people in my DMs confirm it, like, ‘Hey, you know, thought I had a chance, but I guess you’re only into people in their 20s,’ I’m like, ‘What the? This is crazy," she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Trending

You can check out the video below:

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Ad

Becky Lynch defeated the 41-year-old at Clash in Paris to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship. AJ Lee made her surprising return to the company this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown to attack Lynch. Bella announced earlier today that she will be in Milwaukee for tomorrow night's episode of RAW.

Bill Apter reacts to Nikki Bella's match at WWE Clash in Paris

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on Nikki Bella's loss to Becky Lynch at WWE Clash in Paris.

Ad

The veteran discussed the match on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast and noted that the match felt off last weekend. Apter added that Bella might not have been ready to have a big match yet.

"It seemed a bit off. It was something that didn't click there. Out of all the matches on that card, that was the match that I was very blasé in watching. The timing... Joe Lowry, one of our Sportskeeda staff here, said that he thought he saw like a gash on Nikki Bella's thigh. I don't know, I didn't go back and look. But I don't know if Nikki Bella was really ready for the big spotlight just yet, and it was so big," said Apter.

Ad

C. @_AnaCristinaxo Nikki Bella &amp; Aj Lee will both be on raw tomorrow, 2025 is weird but I love it.

It will be fascinating to see what Bella has to say following her loss to Becky Lynch tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!