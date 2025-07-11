Nikki Bella spotted training with surprising WWE star ahead of Evolution

Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has been spotted training with a WWE star ahead of Evolution 2025. The former Divas Champion was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2020.

Nikki Bella will be competing in the Battle Royal this Sunday night at Evolution. The winner of the Battle Royal will earn a title match at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Ahead of the match, Bella took to her Instagram story to reveal that she was training with TJ Wilson, formerly known as Tyson Kidd. Wilson hasn't competed in a match since 2015 but remains with the promotion as a producer.

Bella is training with TJ Willson ahead of Evolution 2025. [Image credit: Nikki Bella on Instagram]

The 41-year-old made her return to WWE last month on RAW and was confronted by then-Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day star hit Bella with an Oblivion and was seemingly heading towards a singles match against the Hall of Famer at Evolution.

However, Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder last month and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Following the injury to Liv Morgan, it was announced that Bella would be competing in the Battle Royal at the PLE this weekend.

Vince Russo reacts to Nikki Bella's WWE announcement

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Nikki Bella being added to the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the former WWE writer poked fun at Bella's announcement and noted that it failed to excite wrestling fans. Russo jokingly claimed that he had never seen that side of the former champion after she announced she would be competing in the Battle Royal.

"With all the mainstream publicity Nikki Bella got, Dancing with the stars, marrying her dance partner, the ugly divorce, the child was involved in the middle of all that. With all that being said, I thought I knew everything about Bella. I thought I knew also, we learned a lot about Bella on Total Divas when she was dancing. You know, we saw a lot of Bella. But bro, when she said, 'I am going to be in that Royal Rumble at Evolution to win it,' I'd never seen that side of her," he said. [From 21:40 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see which WWE star wins the Battle Royal at Evolution and earns a title match at Clash in Paris next month.

